Obi Congratulates The New Governor Of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke

I congratulate the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the good people of Osun State, on his inauguration and formal commencement of the elected mandate of his people.

Beyond our partisanship in politics, every successful manifestation of the democratic process, above all impediments, is a triumph of the true will of the majority, and a source of shared joy to all who desire the best, for our dear country.

I salute the doggedness and resilience of Governor Adeleke, and wish him a fruitful and productive tenure, in the service of his people.

#PeterObi ��



https://www.facebook.com/1153952567961789/posts/pfbid0ZKDGjT6WRUCZWixVz1Y2szCXuo5ANEFEMNRPQP5Vv33nBecoDgL5imnrkmF8jZBol/?app=fbl

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related