When I said Obi may come a distant 4th behind Kwankwaso, Obidients insulted me, as usual. Today, the Governor of Obi’s own state has agreed with me. Obi could have gone far, but Obidients can’t control their mouths. If they have not insulted, they feel incomplete!

#TableShaker

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1592238533905121281

