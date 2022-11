Obi-Datti bread spotted in Labour party campaign office in Edo state to be distributed.

We no dey give shi-shi, we no dey give shi shi

They started from sharing branded Oil, metamorphosed to Rice , then branded Salt, now it is Obi-datti bread.

The lady in the video was even bragging that they shared 1500 pieces of bread yesterday. Kai…smh

At this rate, i am afraid we will end up with branded satchet water and biscuit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFLzV16KK0w

Mynd44 mukina2 nlfpmod

