Obi Didn’t Say He Played Football With Odili (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdA4TVekoHU

Peoples Gazette used a fake quote to fact-check Peter Obi’s statement. In the process, the online platform ended up spreading fake news about what Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi said in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Here’s a transcript from the video vs what Peoples Gazette reported:

Transcript from video:

What Obi said:

“And that is why we want people to follow us. Everybody knows their age. They know where we were born. They know where we live. They know the school we attended. We have classmates. This morning, I was telling somebody about Peter Odili, and said Dr. Odili was my senior boy in Secondary School. We couldn’t have played football in CKC without Odili. Anyday he’s not in the match, we have lost. So we know. I have people in Rivers state that went to school with me. Some people, nobody have seen who went to school with them. So we must change this.”

What Peoples Gazette wrote:

“Peter Odili was my senior at (CKC); we played football together. If Odili is not able to play, just know we have lost that day,” Mr Obi while taking an apparent swing at the credibility of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress at a rally in Port Harcourt.

Verdict:

The person that rushed to do a fact-check is either mischievous, unintelligent or a purveyor of fake and adulterated news.

My name is Alexander Thandi Ubani, I fact-check the fact-checkers. Facts are sacred!

