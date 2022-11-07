Obi Should As A Matter Of Urgency Stop Attending Any Invite By Arise TV – Obiekunie01

I will suggest to HE Peter Obi to totally boycott any invite by Arise TV.

They always disrespect him despite using him to gather huge number of viewers to their highly biased station.

You will notice that they never ever address him as His Excellency.

They are always bold to address him as ‘Obi’ or ‘Mr. Obi’ as if he is their mate.

His Excellency can buy their useless station, including their owner and the entire staff!

That HE stoop too low to submit himself to serve this country doesn’t give anyone the right to insult or ridicule him in any way even in his presence!

In fact, non of the press council members ever address Atiku as ‘Atiku’ they will rather call him his Excellency Turakin Adamawa same way they address tinubu by his title of Jagaban or Asiwaju!

These insults on the person of HE Peter Obi should stop forthwith!

OBI SHOULD STOP ATTENDING ARISE TV INVITES!

If he must speak with us, he should do it thru twitter we will be there to listen to him.

Enough is enough!

