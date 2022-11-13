Obi, Umahi, Kalu, Olowo, Idem, 36 Others Receive Leadership Excellence Awards

Obi, Umahi, Kalu, Olowo, Idem, Zailani 36 Others Receive IgbereTV Leadership Excellence Awards
Eminent Nigerians have been honoured at the IgbereTV Leadership Excellence award which took place at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja at the weekend.
Among those honoured include, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi and 38 other eminently qualified awardees.
The highly coveted award is endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute, and News Agency of Nigeria.
The event which just held its 4th edition is one one of the most looked out for events in Abuja the nation’s capital.
It was chaired by Prince Dr. Don Okonkwo, Chairman Tetrazzini Group and former Anambra Governorship aspirant who is also the Honorary Consul To DR Congo
Prince Okonkwo while congratulating the awardees urged them not to be discouraged in showing exemplary leadership.
Guests were thrilled with exciting entertainment as comedians, musicians and dancers got awardees and their invited guests excited.
Among comedians who thrilled the audience include Funnymic, Funny Bruno, Mr Odey the Uncommon Comedian and more.
Music was provided by traditional performers and dancers,, The countryMan and hip-hop star, Faze Alone
The award is designed to reward those who have distinguished themselves in service delivery across all sectors of national life.
Speaking at the event, the founder IgbereTV, James Emeh said awardees were carefully selected and voted through online polls.
He said the editorial board of the news organization appreciates the sacrifices of the awardees, assuring that the organization will continue to reward excellence in leadership.
See full list of awardees:
1. Babagana Zulum
Best Governor Of The Year (Housing /Education)
2. Dave Umahi
Best Governor Of Year The Year (Infrastructure)
3. Bello Matawalle
Best Governor Of The Year [Health /Empowerment]
4. Peter Obi
Man Of The Year
5. Orji Kalu
Best Senator of the Year (Constituency Projects)
6. Nkechi Ikpeazu
First Lady of The Year
7. Judith Amaechi
Life Time Achievement Award (Youth/Girl Child Empowerment)
8. Uba Sani
Best Senator Of the Year (Empowerment)
9. Betta Edu
Woman Of the Year
10. Shehu Sani
Human Rights Crusader of the Year
11. Rabiu Olowo
Public Finance Administrator of the Year
12. Lucy Ajayi
Best Trade Administrator of the Year
13. Tonye Cole
Businessman of the Year
14. Martin Agbili
Fire Fighter of the Year
15. Ogenna Ekwubiri
Youth Advocate of the Year
16. Maureen Ideozu
Export Innovator of the Year
17. Ngozi Ezeonu
Lifetime Achievement Award (Entertainment)
18. Maureen Tamuno
Female Diplomat Of the Year
19. Elvis Abuyere
Investment And Automobile Brand of the Year
20. Unyime Idem
Best House Of Representatives Member
21. Yusuf Zailani
Outstanding Political leader of the Year
22. Stella Okotete
Public Banker of the Year
23. David Oladugbagbe
Humanitarian of the Year
24. Kingsley Azonobi
Real Estate Brand of the Year
25. Olumayowa Olurishe
Young Real Estate Personality of the Year
26. Kenneth Ifekudu
Most Innovative Architecture Company of the Year
27. Ahmad Umar
Philanthropist of the Year
28. Nasiru Idris
Social Crusader of the Year
29. Kanu Nwankwo
Football Legend of the Year
30. Chris Imumolen
Educationist of the Year
31. Shuibu Jaja
LGA Chairman of the Year
32. Anthony Monjaro
Best Actor Of the Year
33. Mr Funny
Best Online Comedian of the Year
34. Ashmail Ashafa
Regional Planner of the Year
35. Omoefe Ejere
Hospitality Personality of the Year
36. Mc Tagwaye
Best Comedian of the Year
37. Juliet Ibrahim
Most inspirational book of the year
38. Asita Honourable
Public Servant of the Year
39. Daniel Oniko
Banker of the Year
40. Eberechukwu Nwizu
Best Actress of the Year
41. Micheal Odid
Event/Project Manager of the Year
42. Bolingo Experia
Hotel of the Year
( Customer Service /Entertainment)
