https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9p4K_3lVfM

See the moment obidients await Peter Obi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xx-hySU0ns

HE Peter Obi just landed � in Omagwa Airport Port Harcourt!

Passengers on board the AirPeace flight ✈️ kept clapping �� ���� when they learnt he was on board & continued clapping all thru the flight!

Almost like a Massive Crusade.

Nigerians �� Are Ready for this ✅

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related