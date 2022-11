As promised, Obidients in Edo State have began their planned car rally for Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Edo people carry this Peter Obi matter for head o��‍♂️

People are turning up wit their cars for the Obidatti Car Rally✊�



Video from government house area

https://twitter.com/MuchTalksBlog1/status/1593909204418383872?s=19

Driving into the busy roads

https://twitter.com/ClementErhabor/status/1593928603602935809?t=6HToF-DLOg3X0w1fRj998Q&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related