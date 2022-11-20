Obi’s Endorsement: I Won’t Hold Any Meetings With Tinubu, Atiku – Ayo Adebanjo

By Temidayo Akinsuyi

The acting leader of pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo on Sunday said he will not open his doors for any meeting with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Adebanjo said having endorsed Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), he will not meet with any other presidential candidate as that will amount to double standards.

He said “I won’t welcome any of them. What will I be meeting other presidential candidates for? They shouldn’t come to me. That to me is hypocrisy. I don’t play double games. They can’t convince me to endorse or vote for them”.

“I have already declared support for Peter Obi and my reasons are clear. My reason is principally ideological and constitutional. If we truly believe in the unity of Nigeria, then we must support an Igbo man for president in 2023 and that is what we have done”.

“Our reasons are clear. The South West has produced a president and currently occupied the position ofVP, the South-south has spent a total of six years in the presidency, but the Igbo people of South East have never tasted presidency in Nigeria, and now that the post is due back in the South, equity demands that it be ceded to the Igbo”.

https://independent.ng/obis-endorsement-i-wont-hold-meetings-with-tinubu-atiku-ayo-adebanjo/

