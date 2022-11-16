OCI Foundation Bags ‘Most Impactful NGO Of The Year’ At Hall Of Fame Award

Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora, OCI Foundation Bags Most Impactful NGO of The Year

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GcURXnuoJ0

Anti cancer advocacy group, Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora, OCI Foundation has been honoured with the highly coveted award of the Most Impactful non-governmental organisation of the year at the just concluded Prestigious Hall Of Fame Award.

The third edition of the award was organized by Prestigious Universal Magazine, PUMA at the weekend in Lagos to honour organizations who have made meaningful impact in the life of the society.

The president and founder of the foundation, Chris Ifediora while receiving the award expressed gratitude to the organisers for finding her worthy of the award.

Also at the event, the SA to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina bagged The most influencial Media Personality of the Year.

Sen. Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah was honoured with The most outstanding Senator in Constituency Projects Implementation and Human Relations.

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of the Omega Power Minstry (OPM) smiled home with The Humanitarian Role Model of the year while Associate Professor Joseph Ugboaja, the Chief Medical Director, NnamdibAzikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi got The Prestigious Outstanding Healthcare Manageer of the year, 2022

Not long ago, OCI Foundation was honoured with the prestigious award of Humanitarian Role Model Of The Year at African NGOs and International Donor Organizations festival.

The event was designed to celebrate the achievements of Non-Governmental Organizations that have impacted lives in the area of Healthcare Delivery, Food Aid, Human Development and Sustainability Programmes in Africa.

The foundation had earlier in the year assembled women and political leaders, including Mrs. Aisha Buhari along the with wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, Senator representing Anambra Central, Sen. Ifeanyi Uba and Nollywood stars to witness the flag off of the Arm Our Youths, ArOY anti-cancer health campaign as part of the Foundation’s activities marking the 2022 International Cancer Day.

In faraway Lusaka in Zambia, the NGO was also honoured at African Health Care Award in April this year.

The 2022 African Health Care Award and summit which was in partnership with Health Icon Award was the second in the series.

Zenith Global Health is a UK-based company with a team of professionals with a diverse skillset that brings its vision to life creatively and in an innovative manner.

Its main aim is to foster collaborations, innovations, systems strengthening and shared learning so that it can embrace and establish best practices globally.

OCI Foundation had among other innovations in health care services set up a digital cancer screening centre in Abuja.

