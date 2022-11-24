Ogun 2023: Egba Traditional Council Endorses Dapo Abiodun For Second Term

Our Administration was today again honoured to be endorsed for a second term in office by traditional rulers under the Egba Traditional Council under the leadership of Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland.

We appreciate our royal fathers across Ogun Central Senatorial District for this meritorious approval, which is another indication of acceptance of our governance approach, having been endorsed by other traditional rulers in other senatorial districts.

We gave the Obas our word that we will upholding not cease ro uphold the tenets of good governance by ensuring equitable, fair and balanced distribution of democratic dividends and not develop one region at the expense of another



https://twitter.com/dabiodunMFR/status/1595490354236911616?t=7gv4MGpyEUNkxqyW58N2BQ&s=19

