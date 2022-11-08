Ogun State Walk: Live Pictures From APC Walk For Tinubu/Shettima

Happening live now…
APC Party Faithfuls and supporters Hold Solidarity Walk For Asiwaju/Shettima In Ogun State.
Road users be advised, the roads are blocked totally
Videos here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nonej5Ra94o
Happening live now…
APC Party Faithfuls and supporters Hold Solidarity Walk For Asiwaju/Shettima In Ogun State.
Road users be advised, the roads are blocked totally
Videos here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nonej5Ra94o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7w4zHZMrr-o
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.