The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a woman, Chioma Okafor, and 19-year-old Nweke Joshua, for allegedly robbing traders with toy guns in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Sunday, said the suspects were arrested last week Friday during an operation at Adesan, Mowe, in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Oyeyemi said “Upon receiving the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Mowe Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, quickly mobilised the division’s patrol team and men of the So Safe Corps to the scene where the two suspects were arrested.

“On searching them, it was discovered that they came to rob the shop with toy guns which looked perfectly like original pistols. On interrogation, 19-year-old Nweke Joshua informed the police that it was Chioma Okafor who came with the idea of carrying out the robbery operation in order for them to have some money.”

Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

https://punchng.com/ogun-woman-teenager-rob-trader-with-toy-guns/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related