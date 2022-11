Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja Lagos, on Thursday, October 3, 2022, granted bail to one Adeleke Fayose, who is being prosecuted for an alleged N66.5m oil fraud, in the sum of N50m.

Fayose was arraigned alongside his company, Brooks and Knight International Limited, on October 27, 2022 by the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC on a three-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretences and stealing to the tune of N66.5 million.

