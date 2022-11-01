Oil Tycoon, Jim Okolo Bags Honorary Doctorate Degree From European-American University

The Chief Executive Officer of Jimez Petroleum Resources, Chief Hon. Jim Chimezie Okolo has been honoured with an Honorary Doctorate Degree award from the prestigious European-American University.

The award ceremony which took place on Saturday at the auditorium of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries, LCCI Alausa Ikeja came barely about one year after Chief Okolo bagged a doctorate degree of philosophy from Freedom University USA

The award plaque sighted by Abuja Press read in part, “Together with all the honours, rights and privileges belonging to that distinction, witness whereof this Degree certificate is granted bearing the seal of the University”.

The honorary doctorate degree of science in leadership and corporate governance was signed by the university’s president, Prof. John Kersey.

This award is not unconnected with the efforts of the elite university to appreciate his contribution to nation building, educational empowerment, selfless service to humanity and youth empowerment in Africa.

He is believed to wield a delectable and impeccable records, visionary leadership and characteristics not common with every man.

Chief Hon. Okolo has displayed rare commitment to the cause of humanity in the areas of security of lives and property, educational development and empowerment, nation building, youth emancipation among other human capital development.

Chief Hon. Jim Chimezie Okolo also last year bagged the prestigious 2021 Nelson Mandela Leadership Award organised by Trans-African Youth Initiative in Accra, Ghana.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related