Okopoly Final Year Student Commits Suicide After Girlfriend Dumped Him

By Joe Chukindi

A young man whose identity is yet to be ascertained has allegedly committed suicide over a failed relationship.

A source said the incident happened on Friday at Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra.

It was gathered that the man who is a final Year student of the polytechnic was already doing his Industrial Attachment (IT), preparatory to graduation, when he was jilted by his lover.

A student of the institution, Iyke Orji who disclosed this described the deceased as one who was “full of energy and life, and an intelligent boy with close to distinction (First class)”.

Orji further said: “He’s currently in his IT days, a student of Public Administration. He decided to stay in Oko for his one year industrial training, (but) instead of focusing on his training, he decided to search for true love.”

The account said that his girlfriend recently broke up with him, and the news devastated him, and on Friday, when he couldn’t endure it, he drank sniper insecticide and died.

Public relations officer of the institution, Mr Chijioke Ibeziakor was not available to react to the incident, as calls to his mobile phone were not attended to.

The state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga was not available to confirm the incident as he could not be reached as at press time.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/11/19/final-year-student-in-okopoly-commits-suicide-over-failed-relationship/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related