Okorocha, Arthur Eze, Aisha IBB, Allen Onyema, Sirika, Bag The Patriots Award

Okorocha, Arthur Eze, Aisha IBB. Allen Onyema, Hadi Timipre Sylva Sirika, Others Bag The Patriots Award

Prominent Nigerians have been honoured at the recently concluded Patriots Award dinner organised by Tagwaye Charity Foundation which coincided with the premiere of the movie, The Pledge at Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

Among those recognised for their roles of patriotism in uniting the country include, The Executuve Governor of Zamfara state, Dr. Bello matawalle, former governor of Imo State and the Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, Aisha Ibrahim Babangida IBB. billionaire businessman, Arthur Eze, the CEO Air Peace, Allen Onyema, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, H.E Timipre SYLVA, state minister of Petroleum, Ahmed Isah, ordinary President and Dr. Jummai Amadu.

The founder of Tagwaye Charity Foundation and executive producer The Pledge, Prince UC Igawa, Twin brother of the popular Comedian MC Tagwaye said the award was designed to honour Nigerians who have exhibited uncommon patriotism in the service of fatherland.

According to him, all those who were recognised had in one way or the other demonstrated love for fatherland through selfless service.

The award was the maiden edition and promises to identify more Nigerians and documented residents who have been at the forefront in promoting national service.

Speaking on the movie, ‘The Pledge’ Prince UC Ingawa said its seeks to foster national unity, peaceful coexistence and the spirit of brotherhood.

According to the Katsina State born activist and businessman, he has in the past one decade nursed the dream of the project which entertains and educates the Nigerian masses on the message of oneness.

It featured movie stars such as Pete Edochie, Chiwetalu Agu and more.

The awardees were treated to a calm and relaxed atmosphere as they enjoyed a bit of the movie.



