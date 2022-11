” I met with 4 of the 6 South South Governors met in Bayelsa State to discuss issues of urgent national interest. One of the key issues that came up was the fact that all the Governors in attendance are fully aligned with the PDP’s mission to #RecoverNigeria for all Nigerians” – Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related