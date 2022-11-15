Okowa, Ozekhome, Ukiwe, Others Storm UNIZIK For Zik Lecture

By Franklin Onwubiko

All is set for the 11th Zik Lecture Series themed: Nigeria in the Throes of Insecurity Towards 2023: Any Panacea?

The lecture series initiative was conceived in 2006 by distinguished Senator Dr Ben Ndi Obi CON, FNIPR to immortalize the good works of Nigeria’s foremost nationalist, statesman and pan-Africanist, the inimitable, Rt. Hon, His Excellency, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, First President, and first Indigenous Governor-General of Nigeria.

The overarching goal of the Lecture series is to serve as a catalyst for stimulating Intellectual engagement on critical issues confronting Nigeria, Africa, the black man and humanity as a way of keeping Zik’s values and contributions to national and African development, permanently ingrained in our memories.

The guest lecturer for the 11th lecture is a foremost constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Chief (DR) Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, OFR under the chairmanship of His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa , CON, Executive Governor of Delta state.

His Excellency, former Chief of General Staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, GCON and the executive Governor of Anambra, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo are the expected Chief Guests of Honour.

The event is slated to hold on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the ASUU secretariat, UNIZIK, Awka by 10am.

Save the date and make it a duty to attend this epoch event in honour of the Great Zik of Africa!!!

