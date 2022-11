Olivier Giroud equals Thierry Henry as France’s all-time goalscorer (51 goals)



At age 36, he is also the Country’s oldest scorer at the World Cup.



He scored in Les Bleus opening game against Australia in the 32nd and 71st minutes respectively.

