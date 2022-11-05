Prince Kassim Afegbua, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Media Team on Saturday asked Nigerians to ignore a report that five governors elected under the party’s platform are in talks with Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Afegbua accused Kola Ologbondiyan, a spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation of lying to Nigerians in order to create a false impression that the APC is in crisis.

Ologbondiyan, immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the PDP in an interview with our correspondent had claimed that five APC governors are currently negotiating with Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

” No fewer than five of the governors elected on the platform of APC are in con­sultation with the PDP and its presidential candidate” Ologbondiyan had said.

However responding to the claim, Afegbua who challenged Ologbondiyan to name one of the APC governors discussing with Atiku”.

“There is no truth in that. It is a big lie. Ologbondiyan was just trying to spin a story to convey a wrong impression”.

“Not a single governor from APC is talking with Atiku. It is a big lie. They just want to spin a sto­ry that would seem to suggest that Atiku is having inroads into APC. There is nothing like that” Afegbua said.



https://independent.ng/ologbondiyan-lying-to-nigerians-on-apc-governors-talks-with-atiku-afegbua/

