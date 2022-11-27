One Of The Fastest Ways To Get To Hell Fire

One Of The Fastest Way To Get To Hell Fire

Hell Fire is an eternal destination.

Sin is the way to get there because all sinners and workers of abominations have their place in the lake of fire.

Revelation 21:8 (KJV)

But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.

However some sins have been generally observed to take people faster to hell fire than others.

One of them is homosexuality as it has been observed to hasten God’s wrath and judgment because of how abominable and grievous it is in His sight, hence God’s stern warning to His own people not to indulge in it so the land won’t vomit them as it did it previous inhabitants who indulged in such abominations. Leviticus 18:22-28

This was illustrated in the land of Sodom and Gomorrah, a once bubbling homosexual hub which was turned into a permanently desolate land because of their homosexuality activities.

Therefore the land spued them out just as God’s had warned concerning those who indulged in such abominable acts, and hence made their way to hell fire faster than some other sinners.

The same way the land vomited out the homosexual inhabitants of Sodom and Gomorrah then, it is still vomiting the homosexual inhabitants in the world today.

However it may not by fire and brimstone this time but by several other means, such as HIV, as research have shown that the average life expectancy of a homosexual is 20 – 30 percent less than that of a heterosexual, and the median death age of a homosexual is less than fifty years.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9923159/

https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-average-lifespan-of-a-gay-man-in-North-America

So just as God said concerning those who commit such abominable acts, homosexuals are being vomited by the land just as it did the abominable workers of the bible days, and this has been proven by medical research.

That’s what makes homosexualism a faster way to get to hell fire for those indulge in it, since homosexuals consequently die much faster than heterosexuals.

And after death, it’s judgment.

Hebrews 9:27

And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:

A word is enough for the wise.

