Nigerians have been urged by the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, to hold the All Progressives Congress, APC, responsible for the woes of the country.

Ayu who said that the APC-led government had caused the people immense misery, accused the ruling party of damaging the country’s economy.

The PDP chairman stated this during the installation of Eyitayo Jegede, as Balogun of the Cathedral Church of Saint David Ijomu Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

Ayu, represented by Senator Sam Anyanwun, claimed that after the APC took power in 2015, life became intolerable for Nigerians.

He claimed that the only option is to remove the party from office and replace it with a new administration that would promote the welfare of the populace.

“Nigerians are suffering. The price of a bag of rice is more than the minimum wage of workers. When PDP was ruling, things were cheap.

University students have stayed at home for almost a year under the leadership of APC government.”

He argued that voting for Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar, PDP’s presidential candidate, and other candidates of the party will enable Nigerians to live a more meaningful life.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/11/20/2023-only-way-out-of-suffering-is-to-vote-apc-out-of-power-ayu-tells-nigerians/

