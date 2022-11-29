Opposition Parties Won’t Win A Single Polling Unit In Borno State – Zulum

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has vowed that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC under his leadership will ensure that no opposition party win any unit in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The Governor stated this while addressing party supporters and stakeholders during the inauguration of Chairmen, Secretaries and over 800 members of the Campaign Council at the Government House, Maiduguri.

He said, it is disheartening that some people seeking elective positions on the platform of a dying Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state are now sneaking into Maiduguri with about N500,000 or N600,000 in their possession, causing trouble in form of campaigns of calumny, forgetting that Borno is APC.

Zulum said, the APC is not afraid of any opposition party, considering the fact that the state Government under his leadership in the last three years has done wonderfully well in the area of security, jobs creations, youths and women empowerment, reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of millions of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs back to their places of origin.



