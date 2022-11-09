Ortom Doesn’t Have The Electoral Mileage To Distort Atiku’s Victory – Kazeem

2023: “Governor Ortom doesn’t have that electoral mileage to distort Atiku’s triumph in Benue” – Tanimu Kazeem

Kazeem Tanimu has declared that Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, does not have what it takes to stop the victory of the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Benue State.

In a recent press statement made available to news men in Abuja, Kazeem Tanimu who is a convener of one of the popular Supports Group for PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, expressed his defiance over Governor Ortom of Benue State position against PDP’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Kazeem faulted Governor Ortom’s performances in Benue State. “Samuel Ortom’s administration of Benue State in the last seven years has been dysfunctional,”, a fiery Kazeem said in utter disappointment.

“We should start focusing on common areas that defines our democratic principles, and that includes how we protect and provide for our people. Ofcourse; charity, they say, begins at home.

“It is critical to note that Benue is one of the most insecured States in Nigeria at the moment. The State’s major economic possibilities is farming; yet hunger is ravaging millions of Benue children. The last seven years of Ortom’s rule has been tagged as some of the State’s lowest since in the State’s entire existence thus far.

“His administration lacks sensitive ideas as to governance. While a couple of States across the country who doesn’t possess half of Benue State’s agro-land are going into digital farming, Ortom is busy playing manipulative politics.”

The outspoken convener of “Atiku100%” also challenged Governor Ortom’s electoral position in Benue State. Furthermore, he stated clearly that the Governor doesn’t hold such electoral values that are enough to truncate Atiku Abubakar’s stakes during the polls in 2023, even as to the would-be outcome of the Presidential election votes that Benue State will produce.

“Ortom, having failed as Chief Security Officer of Benue State is using the safety challenges of Benue people in gaining sympathy. He is as well using the entire challenges of Benue State, having failed as Governor of Benue State, to gain financial supports from the likes of Governor Wike of Rivers State. Ortom must realize that his electoral relevance has long veered off. His unpopularity is obvious in Benue State politics, and he does not have that mileage to distort Atiku Abubakar’s triumph in Benue State and other regions. Governor Ortom should come down from his high horses, power is transient!”, Mr. Tanimu Kazeem said in conclusion.



Source: https://2023.ng/2023-governor-ortom-doesnt-have-that-electoral-mileage-to-distort-atikus-triumph-in-benue-tanimu-kazeem/

