Ortom Inaugurates PDP Campaign Council In Benue, Receives 25 Buses From Wike

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, has donated 25 buses to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign team in Benue.

Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, said this on Tuesday at the inauguration of the PDP campaign council in Makurdi, the capital of the state.

According to NAN, Ortom said each LGA of the state will get a bus.

Ortom said the Rivers governor has always identified with residents of the state in “good and bad moments”.

“Wike has also promised to be in Makurdi for the flag-off of the campaigns slated for Monday,” Ortom said.

Speaking on the crisis in the party, Ortom said there would be unity if Atiku Abubakar, PDP’s presidential candidate, addresses the concerns of the aggrieved members.

He, however, added that the chances of the party winning the 2023 presidential election may be affected if the national leadership fails to address the burning issues raised by the five governors.

“All I and my colleagues want is for the committee of the whole house to address the issues holistically,” he said.

“If the issues that the five governors raised are not resolved, I cannot guarantee what will happen during the presidential election.”

Ortom, Wike, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, have been at the forefront of the campaign for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP’s national chairman.

They want Ayu to resign on the basis that being the chairman violates the party’s constitution for the national chairman to hail from the same zone as the presidential candidate.

Ayu is from Benue in the north-central, while Abubakar, the PDP standard bearer, hails from Adamawa in Nigeria’s north-east.

