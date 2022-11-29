Osun Assembly Replies Demola Adeleke On The Change Of The State’s Name

The State of Osun House of Assembly has contradicted Governor Ademola Adeleke on the usage of the State Anthem, Crest and Flag, saying it is an enactment of law and as such, it’s usage is a matter of law and not choice.

