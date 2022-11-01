Osun PDP Suspends Political Activities Over Death Of Davido’s Son

Press Release
01/11/2022

Exit of Davido’s Son: Osun PDP Suspends Political Activities

Following the bereavement affecting a scion of the Adeleke family, Davido, the Osun state Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended political activities for the week.

State Caretaker Chairman , Dr Adekunle Akindele in a condolence message to the Adeleke family directed all party organs and committees to suspend activities in commiseration with the family, describing the incident as “a very sad occurrence.

“We mourn the sorrowful exit of our son, Ifeanyi. We pray for the repose of his soul. It is a sad day but we remain steadfast in our faith in the Lord of the Universe.

“Our condolence goes to Davido, our youth ambassador. We commiserate with our father figure, Dr Deji Adeleke and the entire Adeleke family. We pray the good Lord grant the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss”, the statement concluded.

E-Signed:
Dr Akindele Adekunle,
State Caretaker Chairman,
Osun State PDP

