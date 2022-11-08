Osun Women Organise Walk For Tinubu In Osogbo

See Beautiful Faces As Osun Women Take Over The Stage For Tinubu/Shettima In Osogbo (Pictures&Videos)

Life, they say, is a turn-by-turn, and from what we’re seeing today, it’s the turn of Osun ladies to take centre stage for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate in the upcoming presidential election, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The first lady of Osun State, Lady Mrs Kafayat Oyetola has led thousands of women to take over the streets of Osogbo in solidarity with the APC presidential candidate.

It’s not the crowd’s magnitude that has us spellbound as we talk, but the lovely faces we’re witnessing, which are radiant, cheerful, and full of life.

Check out the stunning photographs from the solidarity rally below; please keep in mind that these are beautiful mothers, ladies, and youths; please focus on their messages rather than their appearance.

Their message is that they are standing on Asiwaju’s mandate.

Source iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/see-beautiful-faces-as-osun-women-take-over-the-stage-for-tinubu-shettima-in-osogbopicturesvideos/

