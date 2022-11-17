Otega Ogra, Swanky Jerry, 21 Other Nigerians Make MIPAD Global Top 100 List

[

100 young persons of African descent under 40 years have been recognized as the Most Influential People of Africa Decent 2022 by the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), a global civil society initiative in support of the UN International Decade for people of African descent. The list was released during the MIPAD 2022 Recognition Week following the opening of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City in the United States of America.

Kamil Olufowobi, Chief Executive Officer of MIPAD congratulated the honourees and noted that the Global Top 100 Under 40 list identifies and recognizes outstanding individuals worldwide across the four core categories of Politics and Governance, Business and Entrepreneurship, Media and Entertainment, Activism & Humanitarian Endeavors.

According to Olufowobi, “It is not an award show, it is a recognition platform because the first pillar of the international decade as declared by the United Nations General Assembly is recognition. So, we are recognizing the positive contributions of people of African descent and for us, that is a clear distinction”.

“Nigerians around the world are making positive contributions and the expertise they are learning abroad must be harnessed toward the development of Nigeria and Africa.” “It is hoped that the people of African descent, everywhere around the world, will look up to these honourees and get inspired to pursue excellence in whatever field they play.”

Amongst the honourees are 13 Nigerian-based and 10 Diaspora-based individuals including O’tega Ogra, the Director of Corporate Communications of BUA Group; AbdulJabar Oyekan, co-founder of Yahshud; Aisha Bolarinwa, co-founder of Farmz2U; Akah Nnani, Actor & TV-Host; Jeremiah “Swanky Jerry” Ogbodo, celebrity stylist and reality TV star: Ayotunde Fabamwo, Director, House of Twitch; Efa Iwara, Actor; Emmanuel Nwobodo, Chair, Federation of African Law Student and Kola Aina, Founding Partner, Ventures Platform. Others are Muhammad Suleiman, National Youth Leader, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Omawunmi Ogbe Managing Partner, GLG Communications; Prince Deji Ajomale-McWord, Secretary General of the World Sports Tourism Council, and Tari Taylaur, Politician, Youth Party Nigeria.

The Diaspora-based Nigerians on the list include Angelica Nwandu, the founder of the Shade Room (USA), Damola Adamolekun, the first Black CEO of P.F. Chang’s China Bistro; Efe Ukala (USA), Founder, of ImpactHER, Evana Oli (USA), Co-Founder, Beautiful Curly Me, Francesca Uriri, Global DEI Communications at Meta (USA), Tara Peaches Enahoro (USA) is an Entertainment Law Attorney. Damilare Ogunleye, Co-founder of FoodLama, a $1 billion food chain (UK); Linda Ayoola, Head of Africa & Services at Apple (UK), Oluwatobi Aigbogun (UK), Visionary at Global Citizen and Raphael Sofoluke who is the Founder & CEO of UK Black Business Show, UK Black Business Week.

BUA Group’s Communication Chief, Ogra was recognized in the top 100 under-40s media and culture list of the Most Influential People of African Descent in honour of his outstanding and positive contribution to influencing and advancing issues impacting people of African descent worldwide through media, culture, social impact, and communications, especially in the African Private Sector.

Reacting to the recognition, O’tega Ogra said, “I thank MIPAD for this recognition. It means there is a lot more work to be done especially for the young people in Africa. We must also channel our work and influence into projecting Africa positively to the world and changing the narrative of the continent for good”



https://politicsnigeria.com/otega-ogra-swanky-jerry-21-other-nigerians-make-prestigious-mipad-global-top-100-list/

