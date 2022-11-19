Over 2,300 APC Members Defect To PDP In Sokoto

The Sokoto State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Saidu Umar, has welcomed over 2, 300 supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) into his party.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the new PDP members are from Mainiyo area of Sokoto North Local Government Area (LGA).

Umar received the new party members recently at an event to inaugurate the Ubandoma/Sagir Mainiyo Old Market Development Association.

The gubernatorial candidate assured the decampees that they will be carried along in all the activities of the party especially now that the campaigns have started. He charged them to dedicate more energy towards garnering support and promoting the party and its candidates in their area.

Also, he used the avenue to solicit from the people of the state to avail the PDP another chance ‘for the sustenance of good governance in the upcoming elections’.

Furthermore, the governorship flag-bearer said his administration, if elected, will prioritise the youths and women in Sokoto State in areas of empowerment.

