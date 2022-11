Freshly:

Gombe State @OfficialPDPNig received this evening over 5000 new Decampees from APC and other political parties in to the PDP.

More Wins #PDP. Atiku only focus on the votes while others are looking for media hypes. 2023 will separate Boys from Men.

https://twitter.com/Galafi_Hamma/status/1588231213667569664?s=19

