Oyedepo battles Heritage Bank over church funds

Heritage Bank owned by Ifie Sekibo is now in the black book of Bishop Oyedepo of Winners Chapel over the later’s inability to retrieve Church funds in the bank, ENigeria Newspaper reports

Things have continued to fall apart for Heritage Bank Limited, owned by Nigerian banker, Mr. Ifie Sekibo, as the fortunes of the bank have continued to dwindle over liquidity issues, lack of proper management amidst financial improprieties.

Recall that Sekibo, who is the founder and pioneer managing director/CEO of the bank, had served out his 10-year tenure in September 2022. Customers, stakeholders and business analysts have however described Sekibo’s performance as poor and uninspiring as he failed to steer the bank out of troubled waters.

Many had wondered why Nigeria’s banking regulator; the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has not wielded its hammer on the bank despite its troubled and distressed state. The question on the lips of stakeholders is if the new helmsman, Akinola George-Taylor, could revive the moribund bank.

Fresh information has, however, revealed that Heritage Bank, which came into existence under a new name just a few years ago has continued to sink deeper while its customers have continued to lament over their inability to withdraw or transfer their deposits due to lack of funds.

Most notable among the customers affected by the Heritage Bank’s liquidity crisis is Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel owned by fiery preacher, Bishop David Oyedepo. ENigeria Newspaper reliably gathered that worried by recent negative developments in the bank, Bishop Oyedepo had directed that the entire funds of the church in the bank worth over N5 billion be moved to another bank. Surprisingly, for weeks now, Heritage Bank has not been able to implement the instruction due to lack of funds.

For over two weeks now, Bishop Oyedepo directed that the entire church money in Heritage Bank worth over N5 billion be moved to another bank, but Heritage Bank has failed to honour the instruction. After much gimmicks, two of the bank’s directors came begging that they don’t have enough funds. We knew that the bank is distressed and that was why we took the step,” a close source told ENigeria Newpaper.

The source further disclosed that Bishop Oyedepo has threatened to write the CBN over the development if his request was not met before the end of the week.

Further investigations revealed that apart from the issues of “Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) and the Liquidity Ratio (LR), the commercial bank is also grappling with many other crises that tend to threaten its survival. One of them is its poor services which are staring its customers in the face. Already, most of its branches are awash with complaints of unsatisfied customers whose singsong is their plans to close their accounts due to long hours they experience to get services from Heritage Bank staff.

Some of the staff who spoke on condition of anonymity told our correspondent that people are resigning every day because of uncertainties showing up in each of its departments.

