Oyo State Police Promise To End Abduction Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Oyo State police Command has urged residents of the state not to panic as it is working towards ending the spate of abductions along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Newspremises reports.

Recent reports of kidnappings along the busy freeway have been made. On November 9, some kidnappers attempting to kidnap the occupants of a commercial bus ambushed it along the freeway while wearing military camouflage.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Williams, alongside his Ogun State Counterpart, CP Lanre Bankole, today November 10 embarked on a strategic assessment patrol along the expressway.

A statement released by the command’s spokesperson, SP. Adewale Oyifeso, says following the visit, the Security Architecture of both Commands were remodeled with cooperation from adjoining State Police Commands to deal decisively with criminal elements whose mindset is to use both states as criminal hideout after being dislodged.

The command asked Nigerians to go about their daily business without any fear as adequate security measures have been put in place to forestall further attacks by the criminal elements.

”The good citizens of Oyo State are advised not to panic or agitate as adequate deployment of tactical and operation assets would be seen swarming the axis and embarking on; joint intelligence -led surveillance, aggressive patrols with adjourning states, combing of forests alongside local hunters and vigilantes and permanent visibility policing measures intensified along the busy highways.

In addition, private and public users of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway are encouraged to go about their day to day activities without any form of fear of molestation or harassment from unscrupulous elements as adequate security measures in its topmost capacity are on ground.

The police appealed to residents of the state and its environ to provide it with credible and timely information.

”In cases of emergency, the Command can always be reached through these emergency control room numbers: 615 (toll free) (OYO STATE SECURITY TRUST FUND), and Oyo State Police Command emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614. The NPF rescue me app is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and I phone users respectively,” the statement in part read.

