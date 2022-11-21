Passenger Shot, Driver Escapes As Unknown Gunmen Attack Travellers In Enugu

Gunmen attacked a commercial vehicle and opened fire at travellers along Four Corner-Udi Road in Enugu State, IGBERETV reports.

Survivors said the gunmen deflated their tires, forcing the commercial vehicle to stop, and they shot at passengers.

An eyewitness said the driver managed to escape, so did a number of passengers.

A video of the incident shows a casualty bleeding from his leg where he had been shot as nurses in a dark hospital used torch light to treat the injured passenger.

This happened on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The passengers said they were travelling in a Sienna from Abakiliki in Ebonyi State, to Awka, in Anambra state, when they were attacked.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClNv3TQg2l2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related