Pastor Calls Off Wedding After Bride Told Him That Her Fiancé Fingered Her

A Twitter user has shared the story of how a wedding in a church close to her house was called off after the bride-to-be confessed to her pastor that she and her fiancé have engaged in for*play but have never had penetrative sex, IGBERETV reports.

The post read;

“There was this wedding that was supposed to hold on a Saturday in a church around my neighborhood. On the wedding day while the wedding ceremony was already going on, the pastor came out and called the groom and the bride into his office…and he said ” I know I’ve asked you this before but the holy spirit keeps disturbing me now to ask you again if you both have not had premarital sex” and they both said NO, they never had sex. And the pastor asked again “Sister, has this brother ever touched you?” and she said

“Yes, he only kiss me, press my breast and fingers me but we never had sex”

And the pastor came out of his office with the bride and the groom and he said ” I know all of you here are here to witness this holy matrimony but we’re sorry we can’t join them as husband and wife because their bed has been defiled. And that was the end.”



https://twitter.com/Chrissie_Jide/status/1594962753432715264?t=i3Bf35Y2Fq42laUqJLh5jQ&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related