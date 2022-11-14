PDP Asks INEC To Disqualify Tinubu Over “Involvement In Heroin Trafficking”

Text of Press Interactive Session by the National Publicity Secretary of the @OfficialPDPNig Hon. @OfficialDeboO, Today, Sunday, November 13, 2022. See details below �

Gentlemen of press, as you are aware the @OfficialPDPNig Presidential Campaign has been recording unprecedent success since our flag-off in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State Capital on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Despite the unrelenting attacks by the @OfficialAPCNg as witnessed in our Presidential Campaign rallies in Kaduna and Borno States, our Party has remained undeterred in the bid to rescue our nation from the suffocating misrule of the APC.

However, as we prepare for the 2023 general elections, the @OfficialAPCNg is busy scheming to create tension, induce violence, frustrate the conduct of the 2023 general elections and derail our democratic process, having realized that it does not have an eligible……Presidential Candidate for the polls.

It is no longer news that the Presidential Candidate of the @OfficialAPCNg, @officialABAT is irredeemably and hopelessly ineligible to contest the February 2023 Presidential election having been reportedly indicted and subjected to criminal forfeiture judgement for a narcotic.

…related offence by a United States Court in Northern Illinois Nigerians are however appalled by the lame attempt by the @OfficialAPCNg Presidential Campaign which, after admitting that there was a $460,000 drug money criminal forfeiture judgment against accounts traced to the @OfficialAPCNg Presidential Candidate, is now desperately……trying to pull a wool over the eyes of the Nigerians people and our democracy institutions.

Seeing that it is technically out of the Presidential contest and further distraught because it cannot also field candidates at all levels in the 2023 general elections due to its illegal and unconstitutional congresses, the @OfficialAPCNg has resorted to unleashing hoodlums to..…attack @OfficialPDPNig Presidential Campaign rallies and other innocent Nigerians going about their legitimate endeavors as witnessed in Kaduna and Borno States, in a bid to trigger crisis and scuttle the elections.

There are already apprehensions in the public space of unrefuted allegations that the @OfficialAPCNg is behind the orchestrated attacks on the @inecnigeria offices in Ogun and Osun States.

The plan of the @OfficialAPCNg is to instill fear in the citizenry, disorganize and weaken other political parties, frighten, hamstring and immobilize @inecnigeria from conducting the 2023 general elections.

The @OfficialAPCNg must note that its schemes, denials, threats and resort to violence cannot help @officialABAT. By the provision of Section 137 (1) (d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) @officialABAT is not eligible to contest… …the Presidential election in Nigeria.

Section 137 (1) (d) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides that1) A person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if:

(d) He is under a sentence of death imposed by any competent court of law or tribunal in Nigeria or a sentence of imprisonment or fine for any offence involving dishonesty or fraud (by whatever name called) or for any other offence, imposed on him……by ANY COURT or tribunal or substituted by a competent authority for any other sentence imposed on him by such a court or tribunal.

For clarity, forfeiture is means “something to which the right is lost as for commission of a crime or misdeed, neglect of duty, or violation of a contract”

It is instructive to note that trafficking in narcotic is an international crime to which all nations are obliged and mandated to apprehend, prosecute and enforce any judgment or Court Order imposed on offender. Nigeria being a signatory to international convention on……trafficking in narcotic is obliged to enforce any Order or judgement imposed on any offender by a competent court ANYWHERE in the world.

For emphasis the US Court “Ordered that the funds in the amount of $460,000 in account 263226700 held by First Heritage Bank in the name of @officialABAT represent proceeds of narcotics trafficking or were involved in financial transactions in violation of 18 U.S.C. S1956 and……1957 and therefore these funds are forfeited to the United States pursuant to 21 U.S.C. S881(a)(6) and 18 U.S.C S981”.

Having been sentenced and fined by way of criminal forfeiture of $460,000 drug money in a criminal suit filed pursuant to the United States Criminal Code, @officialABAT cannot by virtue of Section 137 (1)(d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999…

…(as amended) seek office as President of Nigeria.

