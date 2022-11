[Video] At the host residence of Wike meeting today in Lagos … Wike and the G4 were all disgraced and chased out..

Lagos is not Rivers.

Today in Lagos, Wike and his boys were disgraced.

Wike told the audience to only vote senate, representatives, and house of assembly candidates.

The people said no and where screaming “Vote Atiku, Vote Jandor, “We will not do anti party.”

Shame on Wike and his boys. B gd.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQl-p4Vxpa0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-6hAB8p_cc

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related