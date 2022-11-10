The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated its Youth Campaign Council to mobilize youths for the 2023 general elections.

The Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, called on the youths to rise up and save the country from total collapse.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/pdp-inaugurates-youth-campaign-council/

Present at the occasion are: Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Muhammed Kadade (National Youth Leader), Hon. Timothy Osadolo (Deputy National Youth Leader) and other party youths.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related