PDP, LP Members Decamp To APC As Kogi Deputy Governor Campaigns For Tinubu (Pics)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Today on behalf of my boss HE Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello, I led Olamaboro APC stakeholders in receiving new members comprising majorly of Labour Party Executives members, PDP and other political parties from across the 10 wards in the Local Government Area.

https://twitter.com/ed_onoja/status/1591903383530917888

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: