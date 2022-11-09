PDP Presidential Campaign In Maiduguri (Video, Pictures)

The Presidential Campaign of the People’s Democratic Party PDP moves to Maiduguri the capital of Borno State today. Watch as many residents of Maiduguri welcome Atiku/Okowa to their beautiful city.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gj7ejbOpAU0

