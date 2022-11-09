PDP Presidential Campaign Paralyzed As Atiku Refuses To Release Funds

The 2023 Presidential Campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been facing series of Challenges over its candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s reported refusal to release funds, POLITICS NIGERIA has gathered.

A South-West Chieftain of the Party who pleaded anonymity disclosed to Punch that Atiku’s stance has paralysed campaign activities.

He said, “There have been complaints that Atiku is unwilling to release money for campaigns. But Atiku once boasted in the presence of some governors that he had billions of naira to prosecute his campaign. That is why some of them are just looking at him and are not ready to contribute to his campaign.”

“Some governors are not sure of their chances and are reluctant to open the purse. This might change in the weeks ahead, though.”

Dismissing rumours that Atiku may be ‘broke’, the chieftain disclosed that the former VP may have learned a lot from the 2019 elections hence his recent stance.

“The presidential candidate wants to start releasing money towards the end of the campaign.”

“He is learning from the experience of 2019. He lost that election, but he is probably wiser now. What I can’t say is whether things will pan out differently this time. He has told those close to him that he will release money at the appropriate time.”

However, earlier this week, a report revealed that the Governor of Akwa Ibom state and chairman of the presidential Campaign Council, Udom Emmanuel wanted to resign his position over financial problems the campaign was experiencing.

In a swift reponse, while addressing party supporters at the Nest of Champions Stadium, Uyo, Gov. Emmanuel dismissed the story, saying there was no iota of truth in the claim that he was considering resigning his position as Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

Also speaking on the matter, a member of the PDP National Executive Committee, NEC, Ibrahim Tsauri, said. that if indeed Udom complained about the paucity of funds, “There’s indeed a problem.”

“If it is true that the chairman of the campaign council complained about a lack of money, then, there is indeed a problem. Campaigns involve a lot of money because those who travel to Nigeria to talk to Nigerians don’t go by road; they fly.”

“Maybe Udom is saying the money is not enough and it is important to look inward.”

