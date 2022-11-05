PDP Suit Seeking Tinubu’s Disqualification Laughable – APC PCC

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has said it is unperturbed by the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party calling for the disqualification of the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee and all candidates produced by the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, said there was no cause for alarm.

The PDP had called for the disqualification of the APC candidates produced by Adamu’s NWC following a judgment delivered by the Federal High Court on September 30, 2022.

The judgment declared as illegal, unlawful, and unconstitutional, all actions and activities of the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as the chairman of the Extraordinary Convention Committee of the APC.

Mr Ayo Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), who filed the suit on behalf of the opposition party, cited that the nomination that produced the candidates of the APC grossly violated the 1999 Constitution and Electoral Act 2022.

By the request, the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima, the governorship candidates and their deputies as well as the senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of the party were among those listed for disqualification.

When contacted, a former legal adviser of the APC and Head of the Legal Directorate of the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, Babatunde Ogala, said it would be wrong for the camp of the presidential candidate to react to a suit challenging the ruling party.

“I am not aware of the suit you are talking about. If the suit is filed against APC, the party’s legal adviser should be the one to react to it,” he added.

But Keyamo, who stated that the PDP had completely run out of ideas, added that they (PDP) had consequently adopted two strategies hinged on mass disinformation and lies, hoping they could get them into power.

He said, “They want the easiest route to power by filing a laughable case in court calling to disqualify all our candidates, from presidential to governorship and senatorial, including the NWC. They think that will give them an easy walk into the Aso Rock Villa. They have a shock treatment awaiting them.

“We will meet them in court. They are merely planning to deregister the APC through the back door. We are talking about our entire party structure here. How is that done? How can you deregister a ruling party with the majority and deny Nigerians their right to choose who they want? Not through the backdoor.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, corroborated Keyamo’s position, saying that it was the opposition party’s usual antic to divert attention from their internal crisis.

He added, “Again, that’s the PDP setting itself on a phantom and vain expedition. Although I do not know that our party has been served with any such court process, just based on media reports, it is obvious the PDP is rightly convinced of its failed 2023 engagement.”

https://punchng.com/pdp-suit-seeking-tinubus-disqualification-laughable-apc-pcc/

