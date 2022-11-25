PDP Will Win 2023 Elections Despite Crisis – Seyi Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde says despite the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it will still will win the 2023 general elections and urged the electorate to vote for candidates of the party.

At a consultative and town hall meeting held yesterday with the party’s stakeholders in Oyo Federal Constituency, he called on the electorate to vote for PDP candidates.

The governor said the PDP had become stronger in the Federal Constituency following the resolution of the internal wrangling among its members.

He expressed confidence that the PDP would win all elections in the zone, as according to him, he had fulfilled over 80 per cent of his campaign promises to the people.

The governor, who met with all critical stakeholders in Oyo said all the aggrieved members of the party in the constituency had been reconciled so that it could go into the general election as a united family.

Governor Makinde declared that if he was re-elected, there would be an upgrade of good governance, hence the campaign theme: “Omituntun 2.0”.

He charged all residents and indigenes of Oyo State to vote for all candidates of the PDP in the 2023 general election.

The governor also reeled out the achievements of his government in Oyo zone as including; the building of the ultramodern Akesan Market; construction of Gedu-Oroki-Sabo Road; the renovation and equipment of Primary Health Care Centres and the Light-up Oyo Project, among others.

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://leadership.ng/pdp-will-win-2023-elections-despite-crisis-makinde/&ved=2ahUKEwjc4fWks8n7AhV8xAIHHXvPCf8QFnoECA8QAQ&usg=AOvVaw3U1EuWEpMlrxZsHKzeVQvD

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related