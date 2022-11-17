PDP Will Win Lagos, 25 Other States In 2023 – PDP National Chairman

Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed confidence that the party will win Lagos and other 25 states in 2023 general election.

Ayu stated this on Wednesday in Abuja, when he received the second stanza of the report of the PDP Special Reconciliation Committee for Lagos and Osun. He commended the committee for its indept report on Osun which greatly contributed to PDP victory in the state, expressing hope same would happen in Lagos in 2023.

He said that the work of the committee had not only helped to address the PDP challenges in South West and also made Lagos more promising for the party in 2023.

“Firstly, initial problems we had in the states you have helped us with interventions and recommendations to overcome some of these difficulties leading to the marvelous victory we have in Osun.

“This is an achievement worth celebrating. Lagos is again looking very promising. PDP will have a governor in Lagos and several positions -the Senate, House of Assembly and so many other positions and of course crown it with the massive victory of our presidential candidate,” Ayu said.

The party national chairman urged all PDP leaders and members to come together and work for the party’s victory in 2023.

“I do agree with you absolutely that where the leadership of the party is united it is always possible to have possible results.

“This has been demonstrated in a number of states already and since we came on board unity of the followership.

“The leaders in Lagos whatever differences they have they are setting aside these differences, they are coming together for the greater glory of the party.

“We pray and hope that all leaders in all chapters will come together will work as one family so that by early next year the PDP will be celebrating at least 25 governors and also be having a big victory party in the Presidential Villa. This will be possible with people like you,” he said.

Presenting the report, Chief Eyitayo Jegede, the Chairman of the Committee, expressed hope that the PDP NWC would find the committee’s report useful for implementatin to change the fortunes of the party in Lagos State, so it can clinch the governorship and national assembly seats in the state.

Jegede said that the what the committee did was to get the views and speak with all PDP leaders, elders and candidates in all elective positions in the state.

He expressed joy that the committee got cooperation and supportive from members of PDP in Lagos, who were excited on the reconciliation efforts of the party leaders.

“We left PDP Lagos is a more cohesive state than we met it. And most of the things we did was to bring all the various interest together,” he said.

Jegede said after the interface with party leaders and members in the state, two committees were also set up to further consolidate the reconciliatory effort initiated by the committee.

“At the end of the day we were able to come up with a memorandum of understanding, bring together the expectations of every person and more importantly the hope and desire of all of them to work together to achieve what we hope will be our victory come 2023.

“That is the presidential and National Assembly election in February and governorship and state House of Assembly in March 2023.

“By the grace of God, PDP will sweep the polls in Lagos. Like I said before our greatest opponent our ourselves.

“Where PDPs fail is because PDP members made it to fail. Where we are united, we will emerged victoriously,” Jegede said.

He expressed optimism that the history of PDP not to have been able to a produce governor in Lagos would change in 2023.

In remarks PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu also commended the committee for a job well done.

