His Excellency and the next President of Nigeria, Mr Peter Obi and His Excellency, the executive governor of Rivers State, Mr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike were in a playful mood yesterday in the official commissioning of some of Governor Wike projects in the state.

Governor Wike specially invited Mr Peter Obi to Rivers State to commission some of his projects in the state and Promised to support Mr Peter Obi in his presidential ambition .

See photos below

