Peter Obi Apologises To Beatrice Itubo

My sincere apologies to Mrs Beatrice Itubo, the Labour Party candidate in Rivers State for an inadvertent oversight. When I visited Port Harcourt a few days back, I was not informed or aware of her sickness.

On arrival in PH, I was welcomed by the Labour Party Presidential State Coordinator in Rivers State and other Party stakeholders. We had a useful meeting and I explained to them the purpose of my visit, which was to respectfully honour an invitation by the Rivers State Government and that I will return for our party’s rally and other LP engagements soon. No one mentioned that our candidate was sick, otherwise I would have visited her before or after the event. I had committed to passing through the campaign office no matter how late,

and that I did at about 6.30pm. My dear sister, I sincerely wish you a very quick recovery and reassure you of our good working relationship. May God Almighty bless you always. -PO



https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1593874401883193344

