Peter Obi, Arthur Eze, Others Storm Anambra As Cosmos Maduka Buries Uncle

Peter Obi, Arthur Eze, Sen. Ekwunife, Others Storm Anambra As Coscharis Motors Boss, Cosmos Maduka Buries Uncle In Style

Top dignitaries from political, business and religious world recently shut down nnewi, commercial centre of Anambra state.

They were in Umudinkwa, Umudim-Nnewi in Nnewi North local government area of the state to pay their last respect to F.O Maduka, the Akaekpuchife Nnewi, an uncle to the chairman of Coscharis Motors, Chief Cosmos Maduka.

Among eminent Nigerians who paid their respect include, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi,

Sen Uche Ekwunife Prince Emeka Arthur Eze na Ukpo, Innocent Chukwuma (INNOSSON), renowned businessman and United Airlines Boss, Obiora Okonkwo and a long list of others.

F.O Maduka joined his ancestors at the ripe age of 98. He was a dedicated community leader, God-fearing and devout Christian.

Testimonies rained from mourners on how the late F.O Maduka impacted lives and served his community without blemish. Notable among them is the grand son, Engr Peter Emeka Maduka who expressed so much goodwill and memories with his late grand Pa.

Dignitaries extolled the late F.O Maduka for being a role model, a peace builder and an elder who supported efforts for the unity and peaceful co-existence of the people of Nnewi.

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/11/peter-obi-arthur-eze-send-ekwunife.html?m=1

