Peter Obi Attends Catholic Charismatics Renewal In Delta State

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Leading presidential candidate of the Labour party Mr. Peter Obi at the Catholic Charismatics Renewal in Delta state today.

The Joy, excitement at the sight of Obi could literally bring tears to your eyes.

What a man of Grace!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: