Peter Obi Commiserate With Victims Of Onitsha Fire

I just received the news of the inferno at Ogbo Ogwu International Market, Bridge Head, Onitsha, following a suspected chemical explosion in the area. I am saddened by the loss of lives, many injuries and material losses recorded.

I sincerely commiserate with the families who lost their loved ones in this ugly incident, and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. May God grant eternal rest to the dead. In the past few days, we have had cases of fire outbreaks in different parts of the country.

The prevalent high temperature in the country, following the present dry season, all contribute to frequent occurrence of fire outbreaks. I urge everyone to take more precautionary measures in handling possible explosives and highly inflammable objects at these times, and be more safety conscious in our individual environments. We need each other to live safely as one big family, marching into the New Nigeria. -PO

